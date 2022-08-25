We have overwhelming evidence against Wadyajena-looting, says ZACC

Justice Mayor Wadyajena

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zaac) says it has overwhelming evidence against Gokwe-Nembudziya Legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena who was last week arrested for fraud together with the suspende Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited (Cottco) trio of chief executive officer Pios Manamike, marketing manager Maxmore Njanji and Fortune Molai.

In a twitter post Thursday evening, the anti-graft watchdog said it was unfortunate that it did not have prosecuting powers and called on authorities to deliver justice to the people of Zimbabwe in general and Gokwe in particular.

“The evidence against Mayor Justice Wadyajena is overwhelming. We have investigated him, seized his assets and issued his arrest. But we do not have the power to prosecute. We strongly urge the prosecution authorities to deliver justice for the people of Gokwe and Zimbabwe,” said Zaac.

Wadyajena, together with his co-accused, are out on $200 000 bail.

Following his release on bail, Wadyajena allegedly tried to smuggle to South Africa his two luxury vehicles, a red 2020 BMW X6 and 2019 Lamborghini, both high performance cars. But alert officials at the Beitbridge Border Post seized the vehicles.

Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s vehicles at the Beitbridge Border Post

A Harare magistrate has since ordered the seizure of the two vehicles and a fleet of 22 trucks.

“We have uncovered the following evidence against Mayor Justice Wadyajena, US$5.834 million stolen from public funds, truck and trailers worth US$1.480 million. Zimbabwe deserves justice,” said Zacc. – Chronicle