What was Pastor TB Joshua’s cause of death?

Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua (popularly referred to as TB Joshua) reportedly passed away on Saturday 5th of June, shortly after conducting a live broadcast.
The Pastor reportedly died on the way to the hospital.
A source also disclosed on Sunday that the popular televangelist had been sick for two days before his death.
However, the cause of his death has not been made public.
A post on his Facebook page, which has more than five million followers, said: “God has taken His servant”.
