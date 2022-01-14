Who Is Sandra Ntonya (Andu), Aged 41? Arrested With Sale Rugby Player

Sandra Ntonya aka Ms Mwambira

41-year-old prostitute and author Sandra Ntonya aka Ms Mwambira is the alleged accomplice of Sale Rubgy player charged with rape.

Manchester author Sandra Ntonya woke up to horrendous surprise when she found out that an underage girl had gotten sexually abused inside her Manchester apartment.

After calling the authorities, the teenager got rushed to the hospital.

Neighbors of the assailant recalled him getting dragged out of his home in handcuffs.

Confusion Explained: Who Is Sandra Ntonya, Aged 41?

41-year-old prostitute Sandra Ntonya aka Ms Mwambira got arrested at her flat in Manchester after authorities got reports of assault assets in pursuit.

According to Ntonya, the athlete came to her home as a client, bringing the victim for a supposed threesome.

Charging 160 dollars an hour, she is a high-class worker with exclusive clients.

After giving her a call, she agrees to his conditions. As she was feeling sleepy, she didn’t participate in their activities.

It wasn’t until the morning that she realized the severity of the situation and called the cops on him.

I love the smell of new books✨✨✨

They don’t break when you accidentally drop them.

Beyond supporting the author, it’s about self love. Self #enrichment. Have you got your copy? Here’s mine. Authored by my childhood/innovative/homie

Wilson Khembo. Congratulations 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/fdLRq2TgFF — Sandra Ntonya (Andu) (@sandra_ntonya) December 9, 2021

Sandra Ntonya Jail Sentence: Who Is The Sales Rugby Player Arrested With Her?

Sandra Ntonya got arrested with a 29-year-old Rugby player whose name has not gotten disclosed. Unfortunately, she got charged with the intent of causing a sexual offense while the player got charged with suspicion of rape.

She gave the inside scoop of the story, saying that her accomplice met the victim at a nightclub when she was celebrating her 18th birthday party.

As the teenager was quite intoxicated, she didn’t know what she agreed to. The next thing she knew, she woke up in a stranger’s room while still half-naked.

Excited to bring you the story of my life on 30 September 2019. Confessions are truths. #Confessionsofajustifiedhooker pic.twitter.com/lUo1KaaRBi — Sandra Ntonya (Andu) (@sandra_ntonya) September 17, 2019

Did Sandra Ntonya Have A Husband?

Sandra Ntonya was married to her husband, but they went their separate ways soon. Those were turbulent times as she was a single mother with no other support in the city.

She opted to take up prostitution as it paid bills faster than any other job.

Originally from Malawi, the 41-year-old was first of taste of fame after she got in an alleged affair with Manchester City ace Yaya Toure.

Indeed, she often boasts about her long list of patrons whose names remain classified.

Is Sandra Ntonya On Twitter?

Published author worker Sandra Ntonya is available on Twitter with 2,442 followers.

Her social media account is more like a portfolio where she gets most of her clients.

Besides, the African English woman is not shy to disclose the intimate corner of her body for the world to see.