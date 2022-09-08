Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle WHY ALWAYS HIM?. . . DJ Towers is a serial troublemaker
Arts & LifestyleEntertainmentZimbabwe

WHY ALWAYS HIM?. . . DJ Towers is a serial troublemaker

by reporter263
written by reporter263

IN a way, it’s his way of life always fighting other people.

That’s DJ Towers, who has triggered a fire-storm, after his shameless attack on the late Ginimbi, who was once his close companion.

The controversial artist suggested that Ginimbi was reckless with his life and was probably a drug addict.

But, it appears, it’s the way DJ Towers goes about his business – creating all kinds of beef with others.

TOWERS vs TAKURA

data-full-width="">

DJ Towers had a beef with Takura over his claims that the latter was a FAKE person and one of the most ARROGANT Zim Hip Hop rappers.

Towers said: “Anopressa chete that’s his talent begging. He calls me fake. We all know he begged for the car Mike bought him!! He begs from Ginimbi, Jackie Ngarande, Stunner and Tinashe Mutarisi.”

Towers also claimed the car, which Takura was driving, was bought by one of Takura’s girlfriends.

The claims were false, however, as the car was bought by Takura’s manager.

Takura responded with claims DJ Towers was angered by his decision to turn down a collaboration with him.

He also claimed DJ Towers was jealousy of his looks, style and class.

“DJ Towers munhu anorarama nekukumbira and kupressa vanhu.

“He is not a funny comedian or a good DJ.

“Every time you see that guy he asks for money, hapana munhu whom he does not ask for money from. Towers anonyadzisa, he has no pride.”

TOWERS vs ELGRINGO

DJ Towers had a public fallout with fellow socialite and businessman ElGringo, who is not known to tolerate nonsense.

DJ Towers vs Teemak vs Mr Styllz

DJ Towers fired shots at former friends – Prince “Mr Styllz” Mudzingwa – and Teemak, real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza, for allegedly being con artists who were allegedly defrauding people of thousands of dollars.

Towers, who has seemingly perfected the art of establishing friendships with rich celebrities, also known as ‘mbinga’ went live on Power FM and claimed he had exposed Teemak and Mr Styllz as people who were not as rich as they claimed.

Towers, who had been praising Teemak and Styllz for being flamboyant promoters, changed his tune after he had a fallout with the two.

You may also like

DJ Towers Attacks Ginimbi for being Reckless With His Life

UK : Zimbabwean woman found dead in room at Manchester’s Britannia Hotel

PICS + VIDEO: This is what you can expect once Zimbabwe’s new...

Watch : Furious Mai TITI Burns US$4 000-Worth Wedding Gown

Zimbabwean Writer, NoViolet Bulawayo, five others shortlisted for 2022 Booker Prize

Kagame Undresses Mnangagwa

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack
WHY ALWAYS HIM?. . . DJ Towers is a serial troublemaker
DJ Towers Attacks Ginimbi for being Reckless With His Life
UK : Zimbabwean woman found dead in room at Manchester’s Britannia Hotel

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!