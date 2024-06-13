Wicknell Chivayo Cornered Over Audio Recording
Wicknell Chivayo Cornered Over Audio Recording

  • 13/06/2024
Wicknell Chivhayo chats to his lawyers Advocate Lewis Uriri (right) and Mr Wilson Manase at the court yesterday

Wicknell Chivayo, caught in a storm of controversy over an alleged audio recording, has faced severe backlash from Zanu-PF and government officials following claims that he wielded undue influence over President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The recording purportedly featured Chivayo boasting about his close relationship with Mnangagwa and his involvement in lucrative government tenders.

In response to the viral audio, Chivayo issued a statement denying its authenticity and accused his business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, of attempting to extort him. He offered apologies to Mnangagwa, the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, and others mentioned in the recording.

Chimombe distanced himself from Chivayo’s issues, asserting that Chivayo should handle them independently. Mpofu could not be reached for comment.

Political analyst Rueben Mbofana suggested that Chivayo’s efforts at damage control might not be effective, given the potential implications of his revelations on Mnangagwa’s involvement in his business affairs. Mbofana indicated that Chivayo’s influence and privileged status could be jeopardized by the scandal.

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF youth league disassociated itself from Chivayo following the circulation of a video showing him with its leaders. They condemned Chivayo’s alleged claims of closeness to Mnangagwa as malicious and unfounded, warning against using the President’s name for personal gain.

The youth league clarified that Chivayo held no official position within the party warranting special treatment and urged him to refrain from exploiting party structures for personal agendas.

