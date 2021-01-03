Wicknell Chivayo’s wife explains why she took a paternity test for their son

Wicknell Chivayo seen here with his wife Sonja and their first baby

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s wife Sonja Madzikanda has shed light on why she had a paternity test done on their only son John when he was born.

This comes after one of her followers on Instagram asked her during a question and answer session about how she feels about the paternity test.

Sonja explained that her son was born in the United States and Wicknell came to see him but could only stay for two weeks because of business.



As a result, it was all left up to her to file paperwork for John’s passport and NI number.

She explained that because the name on the birth certificate was John Chivayo and her legal name was still Sonja Madzikanda, a paternity test was required to prove that Wicknell was indeed the father of John.

Sonja’s marriage to the flashy businessman has not always been rosy and has been rocked by its fair share of controversy and drama.

Sometime in 2018, Sonja exploded on social media and accused Chivayo of infidelity and mistreating her. They had also blocked each other on social media.