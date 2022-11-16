William Chinyanga found guilty of terrorism offences

William Chinyanga

A Zimbabwean activist accused of telling his followers to carry out terrorist attacks against his country’s regime has been found guilty of two terrorism offences, following a retrial at Kingston Crown Court. The jury found him guilty on Tuesday this week.

Science teacher Martin William Chinyanga, 51, was accused of encouraging bombings in Zimbabwe in four speeches to 7,000 followers on social media over two days in December 2019.

On December 1, 2019, Chinyanga, of Archway, north London, allegedly told his followers to ‘open gunfire on a gathering of people’ and use ‘gorrila [sic] warfare’.

He had a Facebook account and over a two-day period, the 1st and 2nd December 2019 he livestreamed four speeches to his Facebook followers, over 7000 followers.

I have finally FOLLOWED the same route of my predecessors, LIKES of Mandela, ndabaningi sithole. THE 10 YEARS BEHIND BARS, i call it the Freedom stamp. https://t.co/gnDGOhD0oJ — William Martin Chinyanga (@mwchinyanga) November 15, 2022

He will be sentenced at a later date .