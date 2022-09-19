Winky D Shows Son Photo

A rare picture of popular Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D with a boy who is a spitting image of the musician is currently making waves on social media.

Very little is known about Winky D as has mastered the art of keeping his private life separated from work. So private is Winky D that he has kept fans guessing on whether or not he is married, or has kids at all.

However, striking facial similarities between him and this boy have led many to believe it’s his son.

Watch the image below;

Winky D and son? (cred: NashTV Facebook)

Check out how social media users reacted to the image:

Tinotenda Bonde

Isu tikuda mukadzi wake pliiiz nezita racho.

Haaaa zvevana izvi masmall, small aya isu tikuda mukadzi wacho

Clara Makurira

This child looks more like winky D more than winky d looks winky d

Sheril Rundare Chadambura

If private life was human being it could be windy d …the boy looks quad thrice with

Godknows Shirihuru

Ivo vanhu vaimbogara naye kukambuzuma ikoko ndivo vakatiregerera vaifanira vakatipa information yese kudhara

Tatenda Martin Chiwara

Mpfana uyu haasati akuimba hake but ukatarisa mhino yake anotooneka kuti anokunda Jah Prayzah

Irvine Vinnie Matoz

Chero akachirega hake kuburitsa album this year at least nhasi aburitsa something chafadza nyika yese

Melissa Mugodzeri

Saved this picture on icloud ne google drive because its a rare pic rotoda kuchengeterwa vazukuru