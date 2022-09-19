Winky D Shows Son Photo

A rare picture of popular Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D with a boy who is a spitting image of the musician is currently making waves on social media.
Very little is known about Winky D as has mastered the art of keeping his private life separated from work. So private is Winky D that he has kept fans guessing on whether or not he is married, or has kids at all.
However, striking facial similarities between him and this boy have led many to believe it’s his son.
Watch the image below;
Check out how social media users reacted to the image:
Tinotenda Bonde
Isu tikuda mukadzi wake pliiiz nezita racho.
Haaaa zvevana izvi masmall, small aya isu tikuda mukadzi wacho
Clara Makurira
This child looks more like winky D more than winky d looks winky d
Sheril Rundare Chadambura
If private life was human being it could be windy d …the boy looks quad thrice with
Godknows Shirihuru
Ivo vanhu vaimbogara naye kukambuzuma ikoko ndivo vakatiregerera vaifanira vakatipa information yese kudhara
Tatenda Martin Chiwara
Mpfana uyu haasati akuimba hake but ukatarisa mhino yake anotooneka kuti anokunda Jah Prayzah
Irvine Vinnie Matoz
Chero akachirega hake kuburitsa album this year at least nhasi aburitsa something chafadza nyika yese
Melissa Mugodzeri
Saved this picture on icloud ne google drive because its a rare pic rotoda kuchengeterwa vazukuru