Winky D Speaks on Soul Jah Love’s death

Zimdancehall pioneer, Winky D has been thrown into mourning following the death of Soul Jah Love and recognizes the contributions made by the late.
Taking to social media, the award-winning Gafa shared a heartwarming tribute to the departed speaking of his pain and also gratitude for the impact of Soul Jah Love’s “musical narrative”.
Below is the full statement;
Dear Sauro
Since it is so
Now in excruciating pain our fate we should all acknowledge and embrace
Since it is written and ought to be
My grieving heart still rises in pain pride and gratitude at your contributions to the musical narrative
Not recognizing you in the Zimdancehall story shall remain a travesty
You travelled all musical thorny paths
Even more, you conquered in your distinct way
No musical heart ever conceived it dared to try your lyrical path
We won’t take back the hope you have to the youths
And we shall forever cherish the memories
Rest in strong dancehall Riddims my Bredren
Back in 2014, the two recorded and released a song which was warmly welcomed by Zimdancehall lovers.