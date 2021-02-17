Winky D Speaks on Soul Jah Love’s death

Zimdancehall pioneer, Winky D has been thrown into mourning following the death of Soul Jah Love and recognizes the contributions made by the late.

Taking to social media, the award-winning Gafa shared a heartwarming tribute to the departed speaking of his pain and also gratitude for the impact of Soul Jah Love’s “musical narrative”.

Below is the full statement;

Dear Sauro

Since it is so

Now in excruciating pain our fate we should all acknowledge and embrace

Since it is written and ought to be

My grieving heart still rises in pain pride and gratitude at your contributions to the musical narrative

Not recognizing you in the Zimdancehall story shall remain a travesty

You travelled all musical thorny paths

Even more, you conquered in your distinct way

No musical heart ever conceived it dared to try your lyrical path

We won’t take back the hope you have to the youths

And we shall forever cherish the memories

Rest in strong dancehall Riddims my Bredren

Back in 2014, the two recorded and released a song which was warmly welcomed by Zimdancehall lovers.