Woman Bites Two Cops While Resisting Arrest

A Tshabalala money changer, commonly known as ‘Siphathelelni’, who allegedly went berserk and bit police officers as she resisted arrest in the city centre, was yesterday granted $2000 bail pending trial.

Tendeukai Tsomondo (47) of Tshabalala suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu facing two counts of assault.

Tsomondo was allegedly spotted by police officers involved in an illegal money transaction in the city center.

When confronted, the accused person allegedly became violent and bit the police officers as they arrested her.

As a result, Constable Sithabile Mthombeni sustained wounds on the hands while Constable Rudolf Ndlovu also sustained wounds on the hands and right side of his chest.

Magistrate Mr Ndhlovu granted the accused bail on condition that she will reside at her given address and not to interfere with State Witnesses until the matter is finalised.

According to court papers, on February 25, at around 9AM along Fort Street between Leopold Takawira and 6th Avenue in Bulawayo, the accused was approached by the complainants who were acting in the course of their duty as police officers.

When the complainants were about to administer a lawful arrest, the accused person became violent.

During the scuffle, the alleged money changer then bit the complainants as she resisted arrest.

The illegal money changer was later arrested.

She will next appear in court on April 29.-Chronicle