Woman born without limbs celebrates being pregnant

SINIKIWE Kademaunga, a Zimbabwean motivational speaker born without limbs, has disclosed that she is pregnant.

The young woman took to social media to share baby bump photos.

The 26-year-old lady, who is making waves as a motivational speaker, said she can’t wait to hold and smell her baby.

Sinikiwe expressed excitement as she shared the news with her Instagram followers, saying God gave her a comforter because 2020 was such a difficult year.

“Hey guys. I cant believe i am going to be a whole mom, a whole mom guys. How great is God. 2020 was such a difficult year but God gave me a comforter, a blessing, a bestfriend and my bride.

“I know this child is going to be nothing but a blessing to us (dad and I) and generations to come.

“I cant wait to hold, kiss, touch, feel, smell you. I am so grateful.