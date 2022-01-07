Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Woman dies after being immersed in sewage pond

by reporter263
A misunderstanding between a couple based in Bulawayo ended fatally after the woman allegedly drowned in a sewage stream at the hands of her boyfriend.

Josphat Sibanda aged 37 from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo appeared before a Bulawayo West Commonage Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja charged with murder.

It is the state case that on New Year’s Day at around 5.am, an informant identified as Lwazi Sibanda was with her husband when they heard another woman screaming near a sewage stream.

The court heard that upon arrival, the couple found the accused physically holding one Constance Chitete aged 32 but failed to rescue her.

The accused then allegedly pushed the now deceased into a sewerage stream before he went on to immerse her into the sewage waters until she became motionless.

The accused has been remanded in custody to the 19th of January this year.

