Woman In Zimbabwe Caught Breastfeeding A Giant Snake

Residents of Nenohwe Village in Zimbabwe were in complete shock after a woman was caught breastfeeding a giant snake at her friend’s house.

On March 13, Gogo Savie Nenohwe was spotted by a 12-year-old girl as she was breastfeeding the serpent while uttering names of her fellow villagers with whom she wanted the snake to attack.

The girl told Nenohwe’s friend Gogo Ethel Sithole of what she saw but Sithole refused to take any action concerning her friend’s strange behavior. The girl then went to their village head, Moline Nenohwe to report the incident at which he immediately brought the matter to village Chief Mutambara.

The two women were subsequently summoned to the traditional leader’s court and arraigned on charges of witchcraft, Naijar News wrote.

Narrating the scenario before Chief Mutambara’s court, the girl said:

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“I saw Gogo Nenohwe breastfeeding a very big snake which had a red cloth and beads tied around it. After breastfeeding it, she took out a plate of food and fed the snake. I did not see what food she was feeding it, but I heard her muttering names of fellow villagers and telling the snake to deal with them.”

When the court asked Gogo Sithole why she had not acted in any way after learning of what her friend was doing at her apartment, Gogo Sithole said she could not travel to the chief’s court to make a report.

“I did not have money to bring the matter to your court. I also did not confront Nenohwe because I knew that once I confronted her, I would need to bring the matter before the chief’s court, yet I couldn’t do that at that moment.”

In a statement from Gogo Sithole’s niece, Maria, she said that she used to share a room with the snake.

“I used to sleep in the room where Gogo Nenohwe was seen breastfeeding the snake. The snake stays in that room. I stopped using the room because of that and begged my aunt to move me to another room. Sometimes the snake comes out to bask in the sun,” she shared.

According to Tori.ng News, other villagers have complained that they have seen a giant snake with a red cloth tied around it. They claimed to have made efforts to capture the snake and bring it to the traditional ruler’s court.

Gogo Savi Nenohwe on the other hand has refused to make any comment to the media after the court session.



Woman in Zimbabwe breastfeeds a snake Emmanuel’s Blog