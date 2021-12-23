Woman raped at Madzibaba’s shrine

A self-styled prophet allegedly raped a 22-year-old married woman at his Harare shrine recently.

According to a police memo seen by this publication, the prophet, Trymore Nyaunde lured the victim to his shrine in the pretext that he wanted to cleanse her.

“Circumstances are that the complainant was seated in Glen Norah Park with her husband trying to settle their marital differences since the two are not living together. The accused approached them and started prophesizing complainant’s husband.

“He then invited the two to come and meet him at his shrine the following day for a cleansing evil spirits affecting their marriage. The following day, the 19th of December 2021 at around 1200hours complainant phoned her husband asking him to meet at the Park so that they could proceed to Madzibaba’s shrine which is situated within the Park.

“Complainant’s husband refused citing he had no time and he wanted to go to work. Complainant decided to go by herself.”

“Upon arrival, he met the accused person who told her that his husband was bewitched by his girlfriend so the deliverance process required her to look for a boyfriend and have sexual intercourse with him then wipe the semen with a cloth.”

“She would then bring back the semen to him for the deliverance process. Complainant told the accused that she could not go and look for a boyfriend thus the accused offered to take the part of the boyfriend. The accused asked complainant to lie down and remove her pant to which she complied. The accused then had sexual intercourse with complainant once without her consent.”

“After the act complainant used a white cloth which the accused had given her, to wipe the semen. The accused then laced the cloth with some smoking snuff (Bute) before burning it at the shrine. The accused then gave complainant some smoking snuff (Bute) to smear on her face and stomach before leaving for her husband’s place as she had been promised by the accused that her husband would automatically accept her back.”

“When complainant arrived at her husband’s place, her husband refused to take her back and she realized that she had been duped.”

“The following day, the 20th of December 2021 complainant went back to see the accused and told him that his process did not work but instead, the accused requested to have sexual intercourse with her again.”

“Complainant refused and left the shrine to Christ Life International Church where she narrated her ordeal to Pastor Simbarashe Kamudede who then visited the shrine together with complainant where they located the accused”.

Meanwhile the accused is in police custody on rape charges.