Woman Shoves Hot Boiled Egg In Niece’s Mouth As Punishment

A 40-year-old Chivi woman reportedly shoved a hot boiled egg into the mouth of her 12-year-old niece as punishment for eating lunch without her consent.

The woman, who can not be named to protect the identity of the minor, reportedly inserted the egg into her mouth with the help of her 30-year-old neighbor who held the girl.

The State represented by Mildred Maenzanise told the court that sometime in October last year, the aunt left the minor alone at their homestead in Silver City, Chivi.

However, as the day progressed, the minor got hungry and decided to eat a plate of sadza which was in the family’s kitchen.

When her aunt came back from her visit in the company of her co-accused neighbor, she discovered the food she had reserved for herself was missing and inquired about it. She was politely informed by the niece that she had eaten it as she was hungry.

However, the response angered the aunt who boiled an egg and called her friend to hold the minor tight while she inserted the hot egg into the minor’s mouth.

As a result of the assault, the minor sustained severe bruises on her tongue leading to the arrest of the two women.

The aunt appeared before Chivi magistrate Rutendo Jakati facing assault charges.

She is jointly charged with her 30-year-old female neighbor (also name withheld) who held the minor as the aunt inserted the hot egg.

New Zimbabwe reports that the duo was remanded in custody to 7 April for continuation of trial.