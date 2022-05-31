Woman Strips Naked For Stunner On Stage

Rapper Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner in the music circles, is currently trending on social media after a video of him performing while a woman is dancing by his side while undressing went viral.

According to social media reports, the video was recorded over the weekend.

In the video, Stunner is seen concentrating on his performance while the unidentified woman is first seen dancing until, in the end, she starts undressing while on stage and no one seems to be bothered by her actions.

The video has received mixed reactions on social media and below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

@Victori37161610 wrote:

This is just not right. Where is our dignity, how can we be respected when we take off our clothes in public for money?

@mattmasuka wrote:

Wait until u see her leading praise n worship team uye vachirira nendimi wen she gets off the stage

@Nyathi14326945 wrote:

hanziii im the best rapper alive sheesh more like the best pervert alive

@Nyathi14326945 wrote:

I blame stunner he could have stopped it from the word go but he was enjoying it lets not put all the blame on her only both of them are

@Dziva05zw wrote:

Stunner should now just be included semukomana haa aramba zvekukura murume uyu.

Stunner has also been a hot topic on social media after uploading a video of himself dancing with an unidentified woman in a club.

In that video, Stunner was also seen popping bottles.

Some social media users have suggested that Stunner’s recent actions suggest that he might be going through a rough patch following separation from his wife.

Recently, a domestic violence case was reported against the rapper and the matter is currently pending at the Magistrates’ Court.

