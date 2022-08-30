Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zacks Manatsa's widow Stella, dies
Zacks Manatsa's widow Stella, dies

The late music legend Zexie Manatsa’s widow, Stella, has died. She was 68.

Stella Manatsa’s death comes seven months after her husband’s death in January this year.

Besides their popularity in music where the late Stella was a backing vocalist, the couple was also famed for their wedding which attracted a capacity crowd at Rufaro Stadium in August 1979.

She is survived by 6 children and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

