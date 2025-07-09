ZANU PF Affirms Mnangagwa–Chiwenga Unity Amid Succession Speculation

HARARE – ZANU PF has strongly denied growing speculation about a fallout between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, insisting that the two leaders remain firmly united by a shared history and commitment to Zimbabwe’s national development.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the party’s spokesperson and Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the relationship between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is “unshakable,” having been forged over five decades of shared struggle during the liberation war and in nation-building efforts.

“President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga have faced down the most formidable threats to Zimbabwe, always side by side,” said Mutsvangwa. “Their relationship is built on trust, sacrifice, and a deep understanding of Zimbabwe’s path to sovereignty and progress.”

The remarks come amid mounting speculation over succession politics and alleged divisions within the ZANU PF leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections. However, Mutsvangwa described these claims as “baseless political conjecture,” asserting that no internal or external force can divide the ruling party’s top leadership.

He highlighted the accomplishments of the Second Republic under Mnangagwa’s leadership, pointing to major gains in agriculture, mining, and industry. These, he said, demonstrate the administration’s focus on delivery and economic transformation.

Mutsvangwa cited the record-breaking 2025 tobacco harvest over 300 million kilograms as evidence of successful reforms that have empowered small and medium-scale farmers, generating close to US$1 billion in earnings.

“The President’s economic vision is bearing fruit. Our farmers are thriving, and Zimbabwe is reasserting itself as a regional agricultural powerhouse,” he said.

On the mining front, he celebrated the rise in gold output, particularly from small-scale miners, as a marker of economic inclusivity and reform. He also credited the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency with helping stabilise the economy and rebuild confidence.

“ZiG has restored monetary dignity and exorcised the ghost of hyperinflation that haunted our people for years,” Mutsvangwa added.

He also pointed to large-scale infrastructure projects like the Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Plant and the ongoing Pfumvudza/Intwasa agricultural programme as central to the Second Republic’s development agenda.

“These are not slogans they are tangible indicators of a leadership that is serious about transformation,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal rapport with both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa said their relationship has been tested and strengthened over time. “They’ve walked through fire together. There is no space for petty rivalries when the stakes are national survival and prosperity,” he stated.

With the party preparing for the future, including the post-Mnangagwa era after 2028, Mutsvangwa’s remarks appear to be a calculated effort to project unity and defuse any talk of leadership tensions that could fracture the ruling party.