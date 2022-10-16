Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Zanu PF Central Committee results out
PoliticsZimbabwe

Zanu PF Central Committee results out

by reporter263
written by reporter263

ZANU PF has released names of Central Committee elect members who sailed through in the just ended elections.

Some party heavyweights who retained are Obert Mpofu, Mike Bimha, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lovemore Matuke, Sydney Sekeramai, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Ednah Madzongwe, Mable Chinomona, Tsitsi Muzenda, Jorum Gumbo, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Patrick Chinamasa among others.

Among the new entries, are Mthuli Ncube, former deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu bounced back, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Munyaradzi Kashambe, Jenfan Muswere and Mike Chimombe.

Announcing the results this afternoon, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Bimha said the current Central Committee members will attend the pending congress and dissolved while new members will be confirmed.

“The elections were conducted smoothly with no reports of violence. We had hitches here and there in terms of logistics, but those were attended to timeously,” said Cde Bimha.

The new members will become fully fledged Central Committee members at the congress.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

IRELAND: Moving funeral held for Zim dad and daughter (5) killed in...

Mhofela’s Selfies With 70 Girlfriends Go Viral

Chamisa Wants to Emulate Malawi, Zambia and Lesotho

JAH Prayzah Dates Makhadzi

Court nixes plan to build F1-grade race course between Hwange and Victoria...

Strive Masiyiwa’s Daughter Tanya Finds Love In South Africa

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zanu PF Central Committee results out
IRELAND: Moving funeral held for Zim dad and daughter (5) killed in fuel station explosion
Trevor Noah’s Exit Date On The Daily Show Announced
Ginimbi’s Ex-Manager Ms Shally Spends US$15 000 On Teeth

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!