ZANU PF Councillor In Sex Scandal Involving Schoolchildren

A ZANU PF councillor in Chiredzi reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a Form 5 pupil from Hippo Valley High School at his lodge resulting in the expulsion of the girl and her two colleagues.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the councillor, whose name was withheld for legal reasons, would “smuggle” the three girls into his lodge and be intimate with one of the girls who was said to be his girlfriend.

The three girls confirmed visiting the lodge numerous times between June and July this year, according to reports they wrote to school authorities.

The councillor reportedly bought the trio food from local food courts and would lock himself in a room with his “girlfriend” while her friends were in another room.

The matter reportedly came to light on 30 June 2022 when one of the employees at the lodge budged into the room and saw her boss naked and kissing the student but the matter was apparently swept under the carpet.

Reports further claim that the girls started telling friends about their escapades after the councillor failed to buy them food as he was wont to do.

He reportedly promised his lover US$200 if she did not implicate him but the girl confessed to school authorities after she was interrogated. She wrote:

We were bought two boxes of Chicken Inn and one box of Pizza. We went back to the lodge then (the other two girls) locked themselves in a room whilst I was with (the councillor) in another room. We just kissed and when he was about to take off his clothes, a maid just came unknowingly. She was like maihwe-ee! (my goodness!) and ran away because (the councillor) had already taken off his trousers.

The councillor reportedly hung up his phone when he was asked for comment while Hippo Valley High School Head, Luckson Gondo, said he was not allowed to comment in the press in terms of education ministry protocols. He said:

I am not authorised to speak to the press, you have to call the District Schools Inspector (DSI). She is the one who can comment.

Chiredzi DSI, Petronella Nyangwe, did not answer calls when she was reached for comment

