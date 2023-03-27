Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Main News ZANU PF Disowns Twitter Election Results
Main NewsPolitics

ZANU PF Disowns Twitter Election Results

by reporter263
written by reporter263

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has said results from primary elections held over the weekend will only become official after they have been discussed in the politburo.

Some government officials including Ministry of Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana have been announcing the results on social media platforms but Bimha said those results being posted on Twitter are preliminary and not final.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare on Monday, Bimha said only the national command centre has the mandate to announce results. Said Bimha:

The official results of the primary elections are announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters.

There could be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not official.

data-full-width="">

We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas, results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial.

These results are preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that, they can be final results.

He said an ad-hoc special tribunal is set to meet tomorrow to consider complaints that have been raised by some candidates.

You may also like

UK :Asylum seeker says she fears for her safety if sent home...

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

Zanu PF primaries shocker as bigwigs bite the dust

Big surprises in Zanu PF primaries

Nelson Chamisa’s mega plan to rebuild Zimbabwe in his own words

Uebert Angel under investigation for gold smuggling

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Former VP Mujuru Battling to Repay US$225k Debt From 2015
Herd of Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Kwekwe
Possessed Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Woman Vandalises Catholic church
Mudiwa Hood in Fake TV Miracle

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!