Zanu PF election results announced

Results for the Zanu PF provincial elections held earlier this week have been announced this afternoon at the party headquarters following the completion meticulous verification exercise.

The party’s director for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi confirmed the development in a statement.

Dr Mike Bimha announced the following results.

Provincial Election Results: Main Wing

Robison Mavhenyengwa (Masvingo)

Kazembe Kazembe (Mashonaland Central)

Jabulani Sibanda (Bulawayo)

Mangaliso Ndhlovu (Matabeleland South)

Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (Mashonaland West)

Godwills Masimirembwa (Harare)

Mike Madiro (Manicaland)

Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North)

Daniel Garwe (Mashonaland East)

Larry Mavhima (Midlands)

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

TRENDING: