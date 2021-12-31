Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zanu PF election results announced

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Results for the Zanu PF provincial elections held earlier this week have been announced this afternoon at the party headquarters following the completion meticulous verification exercise.

The party’s director for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi confirmed the development in a statement.

Dr Mike Bimha announced the following results.

Provincial Election Results: Main Wing
Robison Mavhenyengwa (Masvingo)
Kazembe Kazembe (Mashonaland Central)

Jabulani Sibanda (Bulawayo)
Mangaliso Ndhlovu (Matabeleland South)
Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (Mashonaland West)

Godwills Masimirembwa (Harare)
Mike Madiro (Manicaland)
Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North)
Daniel Garwe (Mashonaland East)
Larry Mavhima (Midlands)

