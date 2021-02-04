Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies

Lisa Singo (47)

Zanu PF’s Proportional Representation legislator Cde Lisa Singo (47) has died.

The legislator is reported to have died this morning at a local private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Beitbridge Senator Cde Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed the death of the legislator this afternoon.

“This is devastating news. Everyone is still shocked,” said Senator Mohadi.