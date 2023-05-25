ZANU PF Thugs Invade Morgan Tsvangirai’s Highlands Mansion

The widow of the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Elizabeth Macheka, is housing the ruling ZANU PF party members at the Highlands mansion she inherited from the opposition leader, it has been revealed.

This emerged during Nigerian cleric Chris Okafor’s visit to Zimbabwe for an event sponsored by a ZANU PF-aligned outfit, the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG).

Okafor landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last Thursday and was received by EEG President Mike Chimombe, together with a group of ruling party supporters. Soon after, Okafor was swiftly ushered to Tsvangirai’s residence, surrounded by an imposing motorcade guarded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

At the plush residence bought for Tsvangirai by the government during the 2009-2013 Government of National Unity (GNU), so warm was Macheka’s reception that Okafor and EEG members would often chant ZANU PF slogans, in sharp contrast to what the late former trade unionist stood for.

Tsvangirai fought against the ruling ZANU PF for nearly two decades before his death from colon cancer in February 2018.

EEG members chanting the ZANU PF slogans at Tsvangirai’s residence

Questioned on their choice of the late Tsvangirai’s house, Macheka’s confidante, Zodwa Mkandla who was coordinating Okafor’s visit to Zimbabwe told 263Chat that the US$1.5 million mansion had been turned into a lodge.

“That place is now a lodge,” Mkandla said.

Meanwhile, Tsvangirai’s son Vincent who is also a Glen View South legislator has expressed shock at the news that his late father’s mansion was now operating as a lodge,

“That is news, I was not aware it’s now a lodge, it’s been two years since I was there,” he said.

When Tsvangirai married Macheka in 2012 following the death of his first wife Susan in an accident in 2009, there were concerns of a ‘honey-trap’ from opposition circles over her links with Zanu PF considering that her father Joseph Macheka was a former Central Committee of the ruling party.-263Chat