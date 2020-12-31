Zanu PF UK/EU Chair Masimba Tawengwa Dies

Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

He was 48.

He died at Arundel Hospital in Harare around 4pm today.

Cde Tawengwa tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera today and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, who worked with him in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

Mr Mangwana said Cde Tawengwa, who has been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at the Zanu-PF headquarters, attended yesterday’s 114th Central Committee meeting. However, he left the meeting because of sickness, and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and got tested again.

He is survived by two children, a boy and a girl