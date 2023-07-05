ZAOGA founder and leader Bishop Ezekiel Guti dies aged 100

100 and out … ZAOGA founder Ezekiel Guti died on July 5, 2023

ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries founder and leader, Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died.

A church official confirmed Bishop Guti’s passing, aged 100, in a short statement broadcast Wednesday.

According to the official, Bishop Guti “peacefully departed this world today … he has transitioned to be with his master and Lord whom he faithfully served for over 8 decades.

“As the church leaders and the family met to deliberate on the programme which will be announced in due course, we appeal to you to pray for our mother Apostle and the family and the church at large to be comforted by the holy spirit.

“Please do not make any travel arrangements until further notice.”

A prominent evangelist and cleric, Bishop Guti founded ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries in 1960, growing the ministry over the years to some 57 administrative districts in more than 100 countries.

WATCH THE BROADCAST BELOW;

Guti celebrated his centenary birthday on May 5 last month, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in attendance.

His ZAOGA church, also known as the Forward in Faith Ministries International, remains one of the biggest in Zimbabwe with branches around the world.

In 2012, he established the Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura, reportedly at a cost of US$100 million. He and his wife, Eunor Guti, were the joint chancellors.

Twice married, Ezekiel Guti had seven children with Eunor – daughters Sarah Rusere, La-Verne Simukai, Fiona Arthurs, Dorcas Jaricha, Gracious Chikore and Ethanim Nyajeka. Their only son, Ezekiel Junior, who had a speech impairment and physical disabilities, died in a drowning incident in 2017.

Guti is credited as the author of over a dozen Christian books and oversaw the construction of the Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare, which opened its doors in 2012.