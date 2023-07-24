Late ZAOGA Founder Ezekiel Guti Declared A Zimbabwe National Hero

The late founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward In Fifth (FIF) Ministries, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, has been declared a National Hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The nation is united in mourning and celebration as it pays tribute to a man whose vision and dedication touched countless lives. Guti, who passed away at the age of 100, leaves behind an enduring legacy that has contributed to Zimbabwe’s spiritual landscape.

A Legacy of Faith and Philanthropy

Ezekiel Guti, affectionately known as Baba Guti, touched the lives of millions through his spiritual leadership and humanitarian efforts. With unwavering faith and dedication, he founded ZAOGA in 1960, which has since grown into one of the country’s largest and most influential churches. Beyond his religious contributions, Baba Guti was actively involved in charitable work, establishing schools, orphanages, and clinics, leaving a lasting impact on the less privileged.

National Hero Status – A Rare Honor

The title of “National Hero” is a prestigious honour bestowed upon those who have made significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s independence struggle or displayed exceptional dedication to the nation’s progress. It is a recognition reserved for only a few, making the declaration of Ezekiel Guti as a National Hero a momentous occasion.

More Details To Follow…