Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Religion ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java’s prophecy comes to pass
Religion

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java’s prophecy comes to pass

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Image Credit: Facebook (Passion Java)

ZAOGA FOUNDER AND LEADER BISHOP EZEKIEL GUTI DIES AGED 100

Self styled prophet Passion Java’s prophecy  on ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries found and leader Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti’s death comes to pass.

Java made the prophecy on May 5 saying Guti is about to die.

“Baba Guti is about to die 

This is not a skirt but a Prophetic word from God unto Baba Arch Bishop Guti.

Our death is not the end if we can live on our children and younger generation.

For they are us and we are them.Our bodies are only but wilted leaves on the tree of life,and the distinction between past, present and future is death.

While the whole world was celebrating your birthday.Baba, As l was ministering to the Lord in prayers and fasting , while in Dubai.

I saw Celestial Beings celebrating your coming home, and l saw one who was holding a trumpet and a golden bowel saying, “It is time and the time is now.”

You have fought a good fight you have kept the faith.

Put thine house inorder because at your departure Z.A.O.GA.will be divided into two.

Hebrew 9:27 Just as a man is appointed to die once and after that judgement comes,” Java wrote on his Facebook page.

Bishop Guti died at 100 years yesterday.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

ZAOGA boss Ezekiel Guti Baptise General Chiwenga

Ezekiel Guti: A Contender for National Hero Status in Zimbabwe?

ZAOGA founder and leader Bishop Ezekiel Guti dies aged 100

Gono absconded community service

Angel faces arrest in UK

Wicknel Chivayo’s New Rolls Royce Annointed at Heathrow Airport

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

ZAOGA boss Ezekiel Guti Baptise General Chiwenga
Ezekiel Guti: A Contender for National Hero Status in Zimbabwe?
Fronts and false invoices raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase
Elon Musk in talks with Mnangagwa over lithium- Zanu PF

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!