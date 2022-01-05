ZEC registers nearly 5,7 million voters ahead of 2023 polls

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) has so far recorded 5 647 000 registered voters countrywide for next year’s elections, with 22 000 dead people being removed from the voters roll.

In a statement, ZEC Commissioner Joyce Kazembe said the voter registration was voluntary and continuous according to the law.

“By end of November 2021 we had recorded 5 647 000 registered voters for 2023 elections including the new ones and those that had registered in the previous elections,” she said.

“The figure provided by the commission was of voters registered in 2021 and is not the cumulative figure in the country’s voter’s roll. Please note that the figure is added to already registered voters in the voters roll.”

“The Commission implores all prospective registrants to visit our 63 district and 10 provincial offices to get registered.”

Commissioner Kazembe said the commission had already started preparing for the 2023 elections since elections were a cycle and there were activities that were executed at every stage.

Procurement processes were being done as part of the preparations and delimitation planning was also at an advanced stage, with ZEC saying they were geared for the elections.

“Come 2023, the commission will be ready to hold the general elections without any hurdles,” said Commissioner Kazembe.

ZEC recently pushed for additional funding to the $11 billion which was allocated in the 2022 national budget saying it had started making preparations for 133 by-elections set for the first quarter of this year and the harmonised polls in 2023.-Herald