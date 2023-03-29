ZEP holders in South Africa get a reprieve

The South African Department of Home Affairs extended the blanket concession until 31 December 2023 to long-term visa and waiver applicants who are still awaiting the results of their applications.

This is a great news for over 200 000 Zimbabweans, who had been trying to get visas to legalize their stay in neighboring countries.

The department stated that the decision was immediate and that those who applied for visas before 31 March 2023 can legally remain in South Africa.

According to a statement by the department, “The Department of Home Affairs extends a blanket concession until 31 December 2023 for long-term visa applicants or waiver applicants who are still awaiting the outcome of their applications,”

“A Directive to Home Affairs Head Office, Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Consular Services and Visa. This decision was communicated by facilitation centres. This decision allows long-term visa applicants or waiver applicants to legally stay in the country up until 31 December 2023, according to the statement.

“Those who travel with passports from countries not exempted from visa requirements must apply for a visitor’s Visa to Return to South Africa until they have received their finalised applications. Only applicants who submitted a VFS application before 31 March 2023 or later are eligible for this concession.

Visitors on short-term visas with validity less than 90 days are exempted from the concession. They must depart prior to or on the expiration of their visas’ validity.