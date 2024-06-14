Zim Man Jailed for 18 Years for Drugging, Kidnapping, and Raping Woman in Leeds

Siyabonga Dunga, a 39-year-old from Sweet Street, Leeds, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for drugging, kidnapping, and raping a woman he met in a bar. The attack took place on 21 January 2023.

Dunga spiked his victim’s drink at the Back Room Bar on Call Lane, causing her to become disoriented and confused. Pretending to assist her, he took her outside under the guise of getting some air and sent her friend back into the club, falsely claiming she had left her phone inside. In reality, Dunga had pocketed the phone himself.

While the friend was inside searching for the phone, Dunga took the incapacitated woman, who could not walk unaided, back to a nearby hotel. CCTV footage from the hotel captured the woman collapsing and becoming unresponsive as Dunga dragged her to his room, where he then raped her.

During his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Dunga was described by police as a “dangerous and calculating sexual predator.” He was convicted of rape, kidnap, administering a substance with intent, and committing an offence with the intention of committing a sexual offence. He will also have to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Jones of British Transport Police commended the victim for her “bravery and strength” throughout the investigation, acknowledging the profound impact the crime had on her.

“Dunga is a dangerous and calculating sexual predator who is thankfully now off the streets,” said DC Jones. “By her own admission, the woman has been left a shell of her former self.”

This case underscores the severity of Dunga’s actions and the justice system’s response to such heinous crimes.