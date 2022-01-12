Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Zim Nurse Found Dead In UK Apartment
Arts & LifestyleHealth & FitnessZimbabwe

Zim Nurse Found Dead In UK Apartment

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Divine Mupoperi

A Zimbabwean nurse identified as Divine Mupoperi was found laying lifeless in her apartment.

It was gathered that the deceased who relocated to the UK in November 2021 is survived by her 12 year old daughter and twins who are 16 months old.


Reports says Divine was found dead in her apartment on 9th January 2022 from suspected seizures during her sleep.

Although details of the incident is sketchy as the police is yet to confirm or comment on sad development.

See photos of the deceased below:

data-full-width="">

Divine Mupoperi

You may also like

Zimbabweans Go Fund To Raise Money To Repatriate Nurse Who Died In...

Bona Mugabe Threateans Legal Action Over Social Media Accounts

NHS Milking Sanctioned Zimbabwe’s Health Professionals

THE BOY IS MINE :Ex-ZBC news anchor Lee Ann Bernard Announces Engagement...

Ex- ZBC News Anchor Lee Ann Bernard Exposed After Boasting On Social Media...

Zimbabwe’s Strive Masiyiwa gains US$10.3 million in first five days of 2022

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zim Nurse Found Dead In UK Apartment
Zimbabweans Go Fund To Raise Money To Repatriate Nurse Who Died In The UK
Prophet Passion Java Spents R1.3 Million on Booze In Pretoria
ED fires State Security minister Ncube

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!