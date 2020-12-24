Zim woman, two kids drown after boat capsizes while illegally crossing into SA

A Zimbabwean woman is reported to have drowned in the crocodile-infested Limpopo River together with her 2 children on Monday while attempting to illegally cross into South Africa.

The boat they were using to cross the flooded Limpopo river is alleged to have capsized a few meters from the river bank. According to an eyewitness who spoke to Newsroom Afrika, the woman and her daughter were the first to be swept away by the strong currents when tragedy struck.

A Zimbabwean woman and two children drowned when their boat capsized yesterday in the crocodile-infested Limpopo River while trying cross to South Africa. Some of the passengers on the ferry survived the tragedy, but now face a sombre Christmas without their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZUPYbKi1v4 — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) December 22, 2020

However, some of the passengers are lucky to be alive as they survived the tragic accident.

Zimbabwean illegal border jumpers in and out of South Africa are now becoming more innovative on crossing the crocodile-infested Limpopo River – they now use inflatable boat pool floats. Beitbridge police last Friday arrested a group of 40 trying to illegally cross the river.

Zimbabwean illegal border jumpers in and out of South Africa are now becoming more innovative on crossing the crocodile-infested Limpopo River – they now use inflatable boat pool floats. Beitbridge police last Friday arrested a group of 40 trying to illegally cross the river. pic.twitter.com/6HOlgXIl5g — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) December 21, 2020

White South African farmers along the Limpopo River are cashing in on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants by ferrying them across the flooded river for between R300-R500 per person in inflatable boats: risky and brisk business, cash.