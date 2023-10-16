Zim Women Kidnap Man and Rape Him over Two Days

POLICE in Zvishavane, Midlands Province, are investigating a case in which a man was held hostage for two days, and sexually exploited by two women who had given him a lift from Zvishavane to Sandawana.

The man, who could not be named on ethical grounds, lost valuables including cash and mobile phones before being drugged and forced to have sexual intercourse with the women.

According to police, the man boarded a lift in Zvishavane which had three other occupants including two females and a male driver.

“On 10 October around 10AM, the complainant boarded a Toyota Fun cargo vehicle at OK Supermarket intending to go to Sandawana. The vehicle was being driven by a male driver while there were two other female passengers on board,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Along the way, the driver made a sudden turn and went along Drummond Road and the two female passengers who were seated at the back with the complainant sprayed an unknown substance on his face and he fell unconscious.

When he gained consciousness, he found himself in a room with the three suspects with his hands and legs tied.

They forced him to take a brown pill before the two female suspects took turns to have protected sexual intercourse with him while the male suspect stood guard.

The female suspects would allegedly harvest sperm which they tied in condoms and kept in a cooler box.

“The suspects also searched the complainant and took cash amounting to US$453 and his two cellphones before spraying him with the same substance and again he fell unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The following day, the suspects went through the same process, forced him to take the brown pill and took turns to have sexual intercourse with him and harvesting the sperms.

They later assaulted him with a metal object and he fell unconscious before they drove off.

“After gaining consciousness, the complainant walked for about 2 kilometers until he reached the Grain Marketing Board in Zvishavane and managed to make a report,” he said.

The matter is under investigation.

“We urge members of the public to use public transport when in transit. We appeal to members of the public who might have information pertaining to the whereabouts of the three suspects to approach any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.-Chronicle