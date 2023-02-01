Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Set for July : Mnangagwa
PoliticsZimbabwe

Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Set for July : Mnangagwa

by reporter263
written by reporter263

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the 2023 elections might be held in July.

Zimbabwe braces itself for the decisive poll — the second since Mnangagwa ousted the late long time ruler Robert Mugabe in a military coup in November 2017.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe-Belarus instruments of cooperation signing ceremony held at State House yesterday, Mnagagwa said the 2023 harmonised elections may be held in July. He said:

Zimbabwe will soon hold elections, sometimes in July possibly.

Let me assure that since independence, Zimbabwe has never omitted to hold elections every five years.

Mnangagwa said the ruling ZANU PF party has been ‘dominating’ elections since independence and the 2023 poll is no exception. He said:

data-full-width="">

We have elections and ruling party Zanu PF has been winning all those elections and we will continue winning.

Last time, 59 parties contested and we had 23 presidential contestants. This is beautiful. The more the people who want to be president, the merrier it is.

I don’t know who wants to contest this but the contest is open to everyone. Zanu PF is confident that we will win.

You may also like

Zimbabwe Ranks Top In Corruption Ratings

Former ZBC-TV presenter Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

Desperate Zimbabweans in Bogus Marriages to Land United Kingdom Jobs

Serial Conman Oscar Pambuka Jailed For Fraud

NewsDay Editor Accused of Taking Bribes Resigns

South Africa forfeits Marry Mubaiwa assets

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

UK: Zim scientists among team of global experts to help build sustainable future
South Africa Bans Zimbabwe Trains
Zimbabwe Ranks Top In Corruption Ratings
Luton Town complete loan signing of Marvelous Nakamba

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!