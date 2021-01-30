Zimbabwe Ambassador to UAE dies

ZIMBABWE’S inaugural Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jetro Ndlovu has died.

Ndlovu died this Saturday morning, and according to media reports quoting family friends, the top diplomat succumbed to Covid-19.

He was the first Zimbabwean diplomat to be posted to the UAE following his appointment in 2019.

The news was confirmed by the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Turkey.

“The embassy wishes to announce the sad and untimely passing on of Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UAE, HE. J.N Ndlovu.

“We commiserate with the Ndlovu family and the nation at large at this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Zimbabwe Embassy wrote.

However, the embassy did not announce the cause of death.

