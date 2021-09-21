Zimbabwe and Russia sign nuclear-energy deal

Energy Minister Zhemu Soda and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev sign MoU in Austria, Sept 20

MOSCOW,- Russia and Zimbabwe will cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe signed a relevant memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the 65th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Rosatom press service reported.

“The Memorandum is the first document signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Zimbabwe in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy. The document creates a basis for cooperation in a wide range of areas such as projects in the sphere of non-power applications of atomic energy in industry, agriculture and medicine. Particular attention deems to focus at personnel training for the national atomic industry of Zimbabwe and public acceptance of nuclear energy,” according to the press release.

Zimbabwe is joining a push by Russia’s Rosatom to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy across Africa, with an MoU being signed in Europe on Monday.

Energy Minister Zhemu Soda and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev signed the MoU on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Austria, the first such agreement between Russia and Zimbabwe in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy.

Rosatom is the world’s biggest nuclear company by foreign orders, accounting for 76% of global nuclear technology exports, and as over the past five years looked to expand its reach into Africa.

The MoU does not suggest a nuclear power plant in Zimbabwe is imminent, as the two sides want to explore the use of nuclear technology outside of power generation.



Monday’s MoU follows an announcement by Cabinet in April that the MoU would “lay a foundation for the execution of the agreed areas of cooperation”.

Previously, Rosatom has touted the use of nuclear technology in agriculture and medicine.

Soda Zhemu, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, handed over legal instruments to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during the Treaty Event. (Photo: A. Tarhi/IAEA)

“In agriculture, nuclear applications are used to combat pests and diseases, increase crop production, protect land and water resources, ensure food safety and authenticity, and increase livestock production,” Rosatom says on its website.

“In medicine, it is widely used in diagnosis as well as treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders. This makes part of the case why African countries should go nuclear as agriculture remains the mainstay of many of the countries, and given their health burden that feeds medical tourism in India.”

Zimbabwe is only the latest of a number of African countries to sign similar MoUs with Rosatom.

In 2019, Rosatom signed an agreement with Rwanda to build a center for scientific research and ‘practical application’ of nuclear technologies for use in agriculture and other areas.

There have been other agreements with Zambia, NIgeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia and others.

This would not be the first time that Rosatom shows interest in Zimbabwe. Last year, Prospect Resources, which is developing a lithium mine at Goromonzi, signed an MoU with Uranium One, the Canada-based unit of Rosatom, opening talks for a possible deal by the Russian miner to buy over half of the lithium from Arcadia mine and take up shares in the company.