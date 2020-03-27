Zimbabwe Announces 5 COVID-19 cases

THE number of confirmed cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to five.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said out of 165 tests conducted as of Thursday, five are positive, 159 negative and one inconclusive.

“The ministry would like to report that today (yesterday) the National Microbiological Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for Covid-19.

“Among the 65 samples tested today, was the repeat test for the sample from the individual whom we reported previously as having received an inconclusive result. Today he tested negative for covid-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has five confirmed cases of covid-19, including one death,” she said.

Dr Mahomva said the Ministry would also like to advise the nation that the third case they reported on Wednesday was the following day admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital.

“He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing. The ministry continues to be on high alert to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Dr Mahomva urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant in the prevention of Covid-19 and practise good personal hygiene including washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand rub.

She also advised covering one’s nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing.

Dr Mahomva said all non-essential travel was still strongly discouraged.

The number of confirmed corona virus cases is now more than 410 000 globally with more than 18 000 deaths have been recorded. In Africa, South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Africa with more than 900 cases recorded and so far, two people have succumbed to the disease.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

