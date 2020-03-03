Zimbabwe Approves Amnesty for 6000 Prisoners

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has revealed that the country’s prisons have more offenders than they can accommodate, hence government plans to decongest them by way of granting amnesty to 6000 inmates.

Addressing media today at Munhumutapa Building in Harare, Minister Ziyambi said a general amnesty is going to be effected to “alleviate the challenges” faced by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

“There has been an approval on the amnesty. Government is now working towards the nine categories that we have which will determine who will qualify for the amnesty.

“Our prison population right now stands at 22 000 against the 17 000 holding capacity. So we are targeting preferably getting to 16 000,” said Ziyambi.

The minister also highlighted that government has not had any discussions with private investors to run the country’s prisons.

“We have not had discussions with anyone regarding the privatisation of our prisons and what I can only say now is the approval of the general amnesty,” he added.

Other likely beneficiaries are rapists Robert Gumbura and Munyaradzi Kereke.

