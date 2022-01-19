Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwe Army Commanders Monitoring Mutsvangwa

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has claimed that ZANU PF Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa is being monitored by the Zimbabwe National Army Commanders over his ambitions to illegally remove Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and have himself installed.

In an audio that was posted on the internet three weeks ago, Mliswa says Mutsvangwa met with the late Army Commander General Edzai Chimonyo and told him that he has Presidential ambitions and wants General Chiwenga and ZANU PF Chairman Oppah Muchinguri to be removed from their offices.

Mliswa challenged Mutsvangwa to sue him because he has evidence to that effect.

Mliswa went on to narrate how Mutsvangwa was not loyal to the President but harbored his own ambitions.

Mliswa and Mutsvangwa have been running battles for a long time resulting in the former trouncing the latter in the 2018 election fight over the soul of Norton.

Listen to the audio below:

