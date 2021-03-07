Zimbabwe avails US $480m for roads rehabilitation programme

data-full-width="">

Zimbabwe’s treasury has availed US $480m towards a roads rehabilitation programme across Zimbabwe as part of measures to revive roads that have been damaged by heavy rains. According to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, this comes after the cabinet projected an estimated national production of between 2.5 million and 2.8 million tonnes of maize and 360 000 tonnes of traditional grains after good rains.

“This roads rehabilitation update was presented by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Chairman of the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management, coming against the background of massive damage to infrastructure,” she said.

The minister further added that the rehabilitation programme was targeting regional trunk roads linking Zimbabwe with neighbouring countries, major highways connecting the main cities, major arteries in urban local authorities, rural access roads and bridges and other drainage structures weakened or damaged by flooding.

Empowering local communities

“Cabinet was also informed that the programme will also empower local communities, by engaging them under the Labour-Based Arrangement, where casual work shall be parcelled out to them on their respective stretches along the roads. Local farmers will also be contracted to assist with verge clearing along major roads adjacent to their farms,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development will lead the process in identifying and prioritisation of needs, scope of work deliverables and bills of quantities, among other issues.

Zimbabwe has a road network of 98,049km, distributed among the Department of Roads, urban and rural councils and the District Development Fund.