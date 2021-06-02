Zimbabwe bans blair toilets

Government has launched a massive nationwide programme to replace pit latrine and blair toilets with flushable ones suitable in line with vision 2030, with rural schools and clinics currently being upgraded, a Cabinet Minister said.

In an interview, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe said the new flushable toilets were going to be upgraded on the existing infrastructure.

“Government has banned the use of the outdated pit latrines, blair and open defecation replacing them with a new flushable model which is affordable and suitable for the rural system.

“Unlike the urban flush system which uses nine litres of water the new system only requires two litres for flushing. The new flush system is also cost effective as it uses existing infrastructure allaying the fears of possible demolitions on the toilets being used,” he said.

Pit latrines are outdated in modern societies as there may be a foul odour from the pit and they can be a favourable place for the breeding of flies and mosquitoes.

