Zimbabwe born cricket star signs for Kent

Tawanda Muyeye

By kentcricket.co.uk

Zimbabwean born England hopeful Tawanda Muyeye, 20, has been signed by Kent Cricket on a three-year contract.

A Sports Scholar at Eastbourne College under the mentorship of former Kent stars Rob Ferley and James Tredwell, the 20-year-old was named as Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year for 2020, an award previously won by England stars Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, as well as Kent’s Vice-Captain, Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Born in Zimbabwe but qualifying as a domestic player, Muyeye is a highly-talented, attacking batsman, and a useful off-spinner with an outstanding schoolboy record.

In 2019, in his first year in the sixth form at Eastbourne, Muyeye scored 1,112 runs with 56 sixes – both records for the 150-year-old school. He also scored two double hundreds, his second coming from only 135 deliveries.

On joining the county, Muyeye said: “I am delighted to sign for Kent and achieve my dream of becoming a professional cricketer.”

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: “We are really excited that Tawanda has agreed to join us at Kent. He had several offers from other counties and was in high demand.

“As he begins his journey as a professional cricketer we aim to help him develop as a person and as a cricketer, and to help him fulfil the huge potential he undoubtedly possesses.”

In August 2020, Muyeye said he may never play for Zimbabwe due to its hostile political and economic climate.

“Zimbabwe is not right for anyone at the moment. If a country has poor health delivery system and all the doctors are on strike; if a country does not observe its own rule of law and whoever raises a voice is persecuted; if a country is full of corrupt leaders and inflation is shooting through the roof, then whatever you are in such a country, it’s difficult to succeed,” the teenager told NewsDay.