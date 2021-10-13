Zimbabwe Chiefs Want Title Changed to King

TRADITIONAL leaders in Mashonaland West want title change, to a more appropriate one that suits their royalty status and which can be derived from the pre-colonial indigenous titles, such as Mambo.

They said the title of chief was driven by colonialists after the traditional leadership was stripped of their powers.

Chief Zvimba, born Stanley Mhondoro, recently said the chiefs’ council was in the middle of organising a meeting with President Mnangagwa to present their plea.

He was speaking during an interface between Zimbabwe National Army leaders and the provincial traditional leaders at Inkomo Mechanised Brigade Barracks.

Army Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) Major General Hlanganani Dube was the guest of honour at the event.

Said Chief Zvimba: “The title chief is demeaning and doesn’t bring out our true status as the royalty. We are suggesting there be a change of the title Chief to any other name that truly reflects our status.

“The leaders suggested the title ‘Mambo’ a Shona name for king. Traditional leadership is hereditary and a dynasty. We plead with you (Maj Gen Dube) to tell His Excellency, President Mnangagwa that Mashonaland West chiefs request for a change of title to a befitting term like King.”

Chief Zvimba said the title Chief was the same as the titles used by top officials in organisations who carry names such as chief engineer, chief operating officer and chief executive officer.

Chief Ngezi, Senator Peter Pasipamire concurred, adding there was also need for communities to be able to differentiate a chief from a headman and village head.

The chiefs, who applauded President Mnangagwa for honouring them as the custodians of culture and land through various commitments, paid homage to the army for supporting development in communities through infrastructure construction.-Herald