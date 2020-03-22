Zimbabwe Confirms Second Covid-19 Positive Case

ON Saturday the 21st of March the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital confirmed another case of Covid-19 bringing to Two the number of confirmed cases in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a media briefing at his offices the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo confirmed Zimbabwe’s second Covid 19 positive case.

“This second patient is a 30-year-old male resident of Harare who had travelled to New York, United States of America on the 29th of February and returned home in Harare on the 9th of March 2020 via Johannesburg. He started exhibiting mild symptoms on the 12th of March 2020 which progressively got worse on the 19th of March 2020.

Minister Moyo also urged Zimbabweans not to panic

“Once again we call upon everyone to remain calm as we manage these confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the meantime I would like to emphasize the need for us to continue practising good personal hygiene

So far 286 thousand 607 Covid 19 cases have been confirmed globally with the death toll now nearing almost 12 thousand.

