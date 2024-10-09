Zimbabwe Converts 99-Year Land Leases to Secure Tenure, Allowing Black Farmers to Sell Land

Zimbabwean black farmers who benefited from land reform over 20 years ago will now be able to sell their land, as the government moves to convert 99-year leases into secure, transferable property titles. This decision, announced by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, marks a significant shift in land ownership policy.

“All land held by beneficiaries of the land reform programme under 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits will now be converted into a bankable, registrable, and transferable document of tenure,” Muswere told reporters in Harare. “This new tenure system provides enhanced security for landholders,” he added. Previously, beneficiaries could neither sell the land nor use it as collateral for loans.

The land reform programme, which began in 2000 under then-President Robert Mugabe, involved the seizure of land from white commercial farmers in an effort to address colonial imbalances. However, the policy contributed to the collapse of Zimbabwe’s once-thriving agricultural sector. The country, once known for exporting tobacco and roses, has since faced recurrent food shortages, hyperinflation, and a decimated manufacturing industry.

Nearly 4,500 white-owned properties, including some protected by international agreements, were affected by the land seizures. To resolve the issue, Zimbabwe agreed to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to dispossessed white farmers.

Muswere emphasized that the new land tenure system would have a profound impact on the economy. “These measures will unlock the full value of the land, boosting agricultural investments and enhancing economic performance,” he said. The government expects these reforms to drive investments in agriculture-related infrastructure, including irrigation, dam construction, power supply, and rural road development.

By improving land security, Zimbabwe aims to stimulate economic growth and attract much-needed investment in the agriculture sector and beyond.