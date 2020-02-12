Zimbabwe Finance Ministry Taken Over By Cartels

Kudakwashe Tagwirei has become Zimbabwe’s de facto Minister of Finance, according to MDC vice president Tendai Biti.

Biti also named a number of businessmen he believes are at the centre of the cartels running Zimbabwe’s economy into the ground. He told NewZimbabwe.com’s current affairs programme, The Agenda, on Monday:

The economy has been taken over by cartels in the form of Kuda Tagwirei, in the form of Sakunda, in the form of Trafigura in the form of Billy Rautenbach in the form of Van Hoogstraten, in the form of John Bredenkamp and other cartels that are running this economy.

They are controlling Command Agriculture, it’s sad and they are also controlling the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance has been taken over by those cartels, Kuda Tagwirei has taken over the Ministry of Finance in Zimbabwe.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has often preached against graft, corruption has moved to another level since he came to power on the back of a military coup in November 2017.

A few high-ranking officials have been arrested and released and not a single one of them has been convicted.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

