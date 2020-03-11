Zimbabwe First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Now A Bus Driver

Auxillia Mnangagwa the bus driver

The ZBC reports that First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has passed a Class One Driver’s Licence which will allow her to drive a passenger vehicle with twenty passengers and above.

The state broadcaster claims that Mrs Mnangagwa was motivated to train as a bus driver due to the high carnage on the roads caused by male bus drivers.

The report says that the training of female drivers has been identified as key in reducing road carnage and preserving the sanctity of human life.

“The number of female drivers in the public transport sector remains low despite the general sentiment that women are careful drivers and Mrs Mnangagwa has since moved in to inspire other women by upgrading her driver’s licence to Class One,” they reported.

Mrs Mnangagwa, received her Class One driver’s licence in Harare this Wednesday, and encouraged other women to take up the profession to reduce road carnage as well as get employment.

“Women are the most careful drivers and I have done it so I urge women to also consider taking class one and save the lives of people on the roads. I have done it and women can do it ,” she said.

Vehicle Inspection Department Eastlea Depot Manager, Onesmo Bumira applauded the First Lady for being a careful driver.

“She has passed the test and am happy that she is a careful driver. Women are generally good drivers and I urge other women to follow suit,” he said.

The report said Auxillia had earlier on taken lessons in defensive driving which were conducted by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

