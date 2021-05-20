Zimbabwe Former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede In Court for Theft

FORMER Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede

FORMER Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of stealing farming equipment at a Mazowe farm in Mashonaland Central.

Mudede appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Mangosi.

OTHERS LIKED :



He was granted free bail and the matter was remanded to 23 June 2021.

Complainant in this case is Jacqueline Mukanganyama who reside at Plot 10 of Ballinettey Farm in Mazowe West.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

According to court papers the State alleges that in 2002 the complainant was offered plot number 10 at Ballinettey farm measuring 70 hectares and the caretakership of the homestead and all the state land.

She allegedly started farming at the allocated farm and since there were boreholes at the said farm she bought equipment for irrigation which included aluminum pipes, Olx Mono Pump 20 Horse Power and Olx Submersible Pump to use at the farm.

In 2007 Mudede was offered subdivision 1,2,3,4, 13 and RE of Ballinettey in Mazowe measuring 712.64 hectares after a heated boundary dispute between him and the neighbors who included the complainant.

Mudede’s offer letter was then registered in 2009 after investigations were carried out by the Ministry of Lands.

Mudede then forcefully occupied the farm house which was at the boundary of —plainant’s farm and state land which were all under the caretakership of the complainant.

The State further alleges that Mudede evicted complainant and took the irrigation equipment at the farm which included aluminum pipes, Olx Mono Pump 20 Horse Power,01x Submersible Pump Nates which belonged to the complainant saying that he was the Registrar and nothing could be done to him.

When the complainant tried to recover her property the accused engaged the services of the then Officer in Charge Rhodesville Police Station Inspector Mwenje accompanied by officers from Support Unit to intimidate and assault the complainant and her workers.

By so doing the accused clearly showed intention to permanently deprive the complainant of her ownership of the property.

The property stolen is valued at USD $ 10 000-00 and nothing was recovered.