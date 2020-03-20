Zimbabwe Health Minister Confirms First Covid-19 Case

Zimbabwe has confirmed its first Covid-19 case, a foreigner living in Victoria Falls who appears to have been infected in Britain but acted responsibly on his return this week by quarantining himself as a returning traveller from an affected country and then continued isolating himself when he felt ill.

Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo announced the first confirmed case saying the foreigner had travelled back into Zimbabwe from Manchester, United Kingdom but that the patient had been identified in timely fashion.

He urged the nation to remain calm and practise best hygiene as his Ministry continued tracing all contacts.

Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo announced the first confirmed case saying the foreigner had travelled back into Zimbabwe from Manchester, United Kingdom but that the patient had been identified in timely fashion.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

